Huntsville owner, poultry expert weigh in on pros, cons of backyard chickens

The cost of eggs is still up significantly from a year ago, which is giving the idea to some homeowners of buying their own chickens.
Emily McClelland, who lives in Huntsville, has owned her own chickens for years and said she loves getting to bond with them.
"They are just so much fun," said McClelland. "They all have little personalities, some are like cats, some are like dogs."
Other people are considering joining McClelland, as prices of eggs were up 100% this February compared to February of 2022.
This is due to the nationwide Avian Flu outbreak, which the U.S. Department of Agriculture said killed more than 52.7 million chickens.
"Those flocks have to be depopulated, which takes birds out of production," said Brigid McCrea, who is a poultry specialist who works with Alabama 4-H at Auburn University. "So that means you have fewer eggs on the market."
McClelland said she enjoys taking care of her chickens, such as Frodo and Frodette, but it can be challenging at times.
"You have to do a ton of research first because they aren't an easy pet," said McClelland. "Well, no pet is really easy."
This sentiment was shared by McCrea.
"The initial investment and a high quality coop that really takes a lot of the struggle out of chicken is beyond what some folks can do," said McCrea.
McClelland said she doesn't get why people believe buying chickens will save them money at the store, because it hasn't for her.
"You're never going to recoup what you have put into your coop," said McClelland. "[You won't] even come close to getting eggs for cheaper than what you would pay at the grocery store."