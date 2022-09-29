Huntsville organization plans supply drive to help those affected by Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian has left significant damage across the state of Florida since touching ground on Wednesday.
With damage across the state widespread, Floridians are accepting as much help as they can get.
Here in Huntsville, a non-profit has volunteered itself to jump into action.
St. Zita Disaster Relief and Recovery, founded in 2011, has helped communities ravaged by tornadoes, floods and hurricanes.
The group is holding a supply drive to provide the most essential needs.
From October 3 through October 9, they are asking for donations of common household goods, such as gloves, first aid kits and flashlights with batteries.
They are also accepting checks, which they will use to buy more goods.
Even while accepting donations, they provide more than that.
"So we don't just collect supplies, we also go in and help clean up after tornadoes and hurricanes," said Linda Pohuski, coordinator of St. Zita Disaster Relief and Recovery. "We also help rebuild and sometimes we help rebuild houses."
Pohuski began volunteering in 2005, in the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.
After the 2011 tornado outbreak that hit Huntsville, St. Zita Disaster Relief and Recovery was created.
Every time she goes to damaged communities, she said her goal is to provide as much help as she can.
"We've met a lot of people that their whole lives have been messed up and we do the best we can," said Pohuski. "We try to comfort them, give them some of their first and immediate needs, and then from there hope the communities will continue to help them."
If you would like to donate, there are multiple places throughout Northern Alabama.
Supplies will be accepted at the following addresses:
- 213 Dove Hollow Drive, Meridianville, AL
- 144 Belle Ridge Road, Madison, AL
- 7228 Stratton Drive, Huntsville, AL
- 2207 Shades Crest Road, Huntsville AL
You can mail or drop off your checks to:
- St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2300 Beasley Ave, Huntsville, AL
- 213 Dove Hollow Drive, Meridianville, AL