Huntsville opens new MidCity, Orion Amphitheater exit ramp on Research Park Boulevard

The city of Huntsville announced Friday that the MidCity Way exit ramp on Research Park Boulevard is now open to traffic.
The exit, which provides access from State Road 255 to the MidCity District and the Orion Amphitheater, officially opens at noon Friday.
The new 2,000-foot off-ramp required relocation of the Bradford Drive on-ramp. The Bradford Drive on-ramp is now elevated with a new bridge, leading drivers to Research Drive, which is directly adjacent to the new amphitheater and parking lot, according to the city’s news release.
More from the release:
The off-ramp was part of the city's vision to provide direct access to the Orion Amphitheater and MidCity while improving Research Park Boulevard.
“We are grateful for our partners at the Alabama Department of Transportation who helped create a direct access to the new Orion Amphitheater via the new MidCity Way exit,” Mayor Tommy Battle said.
“The exit ramp provides a new access point for many visitors to help ease traffic congestion on local roadways. As we continue to build our economy and infrastructure, projects like this are critical to ensuring our quality of life."
This new exit gives drivers another way to enter MidCity and the amphitheater, in addition to other access points along U.S. 72, Old Monrovia Road and Wynn Drive.
While the exit ramp leads to Research Drive, which is directly adjacent to the Orion Amphitheater, Huntsville’s Director of Engineering Kathy Martin explained sections of Research Drive will close during large events at the amphitheater to ensure pedestrian safety and enable better traffic flow.