Huntsville officer’s defense attorney in murder trial demands movie coverage for WAAY 31 interview

A defense attorney representing the Huntsville police officer accused in an off-duty capital murder case wants the courts to ban anyone from talking about the suspect's case, records show.
That motion was filed just hours after one of David McCoy's attorneys tried to get the WAAY 31 newsroom to cover his personal movie premiere in exchange for an interview about the case.
McCoy is accused of shooting his pregnant girlfriend, Courtney Spraggins, outside his apartment Jan. 7 in Huntsville.
As our WAAY 31 newsroom continues to push for information on the case, our calls led us to attorney Richard Jensen. He was appointed to serve as one of two defenders for McCoy.
The WAAY 31 team refused Jensen's offer to trade movie coverage for an interview. Hours later, the motions requesting the gag order and closing the pretrial proceedings to public view were filed with the courts by the defense.
Jensen and his co-counsel, Whitney Tillman, are asking the courts to put in a gag order, effectively forbidding anyone involved in the case from talking to the media. They claim the media "has a terrible record of printing matters inaccurately." They also argue other lawyers with no connection to high-profile cases comment on these stories as local experts, tainting public perception and prospective jurors.
However, Jensen was also trying to get our news station to interview him in exchange for us promising to cover a movie he stars in that is set to premiere later this month.
This is a transcript of the WAAY 31 recorded phone call with Jensen on Monday afternoon:
Richard Jensen: Hello?
WAAY 31: This is Brittany Harry with WAAY 31 again.
Jensen: Hello, Brittany Harry.
WAAY 31: Hello, sorry for my delay, I was talking with my news director about your request.
Jensen: That was a delay?
Jensen: Oh OK.
WAAY 31 Reporter: For the January 21st movie premiere.
Jensen: OK.
WAAY 31 Reporter: We are not comfortable doing that. If you want to go ahead and send us the press release for the movie premiere, maybe we can make it out, but we are just not interested in doing that in exchange for an interview. So that's the situation there. We would still like to talk to you about the case, kind of about what we discussed earlier, if that is something you would be up for.
Jensen: I am going to decline comment at this time.
WAAY 31: OK.
Jensen: OK.
The judge has yet to rule on the defense motions for the gag order and request to close pretrial proceedings to the public, including news media.
WAAY 31 reached out to the Alabama Bar Association about possible ethics concerns surrounding this situation, and they directed us to file a notarized complaint form with their office. Jensen would then have two weeks to respond to the information before ABA investigators would review the case.
McCoy is scheduled for a pretrial hearing on Jan. 18. He remains inside the Madison County Jail without bond.