Huntsville nurse convicted of killing her husband wants a new trial

Marjorie Nikki Cappello

The former Huntsville nurse sentenced to life in prison for the murder of her husband wants a new trial.

In court documents filed Friday, lawyers for Marjorie "Nikki" Cappello argue the evidence presented at her trial was "insufficient to support a conviction beyond a reasonable doubt."

In May, Cappello was convicted of fatally poisoning her husband, James Cappello, using insulin that she stole from the hospital she worked at in Athens.

In the motion for a new trial, Cappello's lawyers say there was no cause of death ever established at trial for her husband.

A judge has not yet ruled on the motion.

