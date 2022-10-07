Huntsville nonprofit's annual blanket and cold weather gear drive returns

While the weather outside is currently pleasant, winter is not that far away.
As temperatures begin to fall, nonprofit Continuum for Care is holding its annual clothing drive to help those experiencing homelessness.
The group is accepting gently used and new items of clothing, including jackets, sweatshirts, gloves and hats.
Lynn Bullard, who has volunteered for the nonprofit for at least 15 years, said the clothing drive they do every year is so important.
"This way, we can keep them warm during the cold season," said Bullard. "I mean, you can imagine being outside and it's in the low degrees."
Each donation is important to their mission, but Bullard said getting to know the individuals is just as important.
"It's all about developing relationships and developing trust," said Bullard. "This is one of the first ways to do it."
From now until February, donations will be accepted.
There are 14 dropoff sites in Huntsville and one in Madison:
- Progressive Union Missionary Baptist Church, 1919 Brandontown Road, Huntsville, 256-539-1070
- St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 8020 Whitesburg Drive, Huntsville, 256-881-7223
- Latham United Methodist Church, 109 Weatherly Road, Huntsville, 256-881-4069
- Church of the Nativity, Episcopal, 208 Eustis Ave., Huntsville, 256-533-2455
- Monte Sano United Methodist Church, 601 Monte Sano Blvd., Huntsville, 256-533-6083
- First Christian Church, 3209 Whitesburg Drive, Huntsville, 256-881-0150
- St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 12200 Bailey Cove Road, Huntsville, 256-880-0247
- The Rock Family Worship Center, 3401 Holmes Ave. NW, Huntsville, 256-533-9292
- Manna House, 2110 S. Memorial Parkway, Huntsville, 256-503-4848 (4-7 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays)
- First Stop Inc. at The Living Room, 2820 Governors Drive SW, Huntsville, 256-533-3391 (8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays)
- North Alabama Coalition for the Homeless, 1580 Sparkman Drive NW, Suite 111, Huntsville, 256-261-3029 (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Fridays)
- The Salvation Army Emergency Shelter, 305 Seminole Drive SW, Huntsville, 256-536-5576 (8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays)
- Thrive Alabama, 301 Governors Drive, Suite 160, Huntsville, 256-536-4700, ext. 2209 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 8 a.m. until noon Fridays)
- Alabama Non-Violent Offenders, 701 Andrew Jackson Way NE, Huntsville, 256-288-3175 (9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays)
- St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 786 Hughes Road, Madison, 256-864-0788 (Please use bin in the breezeway.)