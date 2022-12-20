Huntsville nonprofit demonstrates how to keep your outdoor pets warm during extreme cold

With the dangerously cold temperatures on the horizon, a local animal charity is urging people not to forget about their outdoor pets.
HAWS, or Helping Animals Without Shelter, is a nonprofit organization in Huntsville through which volunteers work to ensure all pets are thriving in their environment.
Part of that includes making sure they stay warm, even if they have to be outside when it's cold.
HAWS Executive Director Lisa Shedd said a dog house is crucial in making sure your pet stays warm.
Shedd walked WAAY 31's Brittany Harry through how to properly set up a dog house for when it's cold. To start, you'll need pavers and wheat straw.
"Hay molds, so don't use hay," HAWS Executive Director Lisa Shedd explained. "Cedar chips can be used, but they're not as warm as straw, but they will work if you have nothing else."
The dog house needs to be filled with straw so your pet will be warm inside. Make sure it's facing away from the north winds.
Shedd said to place any remaining straw around the dog house for extra insulation.
"See, the thing is, we can go home," Shedd said. "We change our muddy clothes or dirty clothes. We can get warm and dry. They can't. So it doesn't take anything for us to come out here, from address to address, and do this for the animals."
It's a simple process for people to do, too. These measures, she said, will prevent a dog from possibly freezing to death.
HAWS has been out and about in the community, putting these shelters together. They emphasize puppies, sick dogs and older dogs shouldn't be left outside when it's extremely cold.
