Huntsville non-profit demonstrates how to keep your outdoor pets warm during extreme cold

With the dangerously cold temperatures on the horizon a local animal charity organization is urging people not to forget about their outdoor pets.
HAWS or Helping Animals Without Shelter is a non-profit organization in Huntsville.
The group of volunteers mission is to ensure all pets are thriving in their environment.
Part of that includes making sure they're warm if they have to be outside when it's cold.
HAWS Executive Director Lisa Shedd says a dog house is crucial in making sure your pet stays warm.
Shedd walked WAAY 31's Brittany Harry through how to properly set up a dog house for when it's cold.
In addition to the dog house, you also need pavers and wheat straw.
"If you just take dry wheat straw, hay molds so don't use hay." HAWS Executive Director Lisa Shedd said. "Cedar chips can be used but they're not as warm as straw, but they will work if you have nothing else."
The dog house needs to be filled with straw so your pet will be warm inside.
Make sure it's facing away from the north winds.
Shedd says to place any remaining straw around the dog house for extra insulation.
"See the thing is we can go home," Shedd said. "We change our muddy clothes or dirty clothes. We can get warm and dry, they can't. So it doesn't take anything for us to come out here from address to address and do this for the animals."
It's a simple process for people to do too.
These measures she says will prevent a dog from possibly freezing to death.
HAWS has been out and about in the community putting these shelters together.
They emphasize puppies, sick dogs and older dogs shouldn't be left outside when it's extremely cold.
If you'd like to learn more about HAWS, all of their efforts or donate to the 501(c)(3) organization
If you're in Athens and Limestone County North Alabama Animal Warriors is an organization similar to HAWS.
Click here for more information.