Huntsville native, Tide men’s golfer Nick Dunlap named to 2023 United States Walker Cup Team

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama men’s golfer Nick Dunlap has been named to the 2023 United States Walker Cup team, it was announced Monday.
The Walker Cup – a two-day match play event comprised of the top 20 amateur golfers in the world – is played between 10-man teams from the United States and Great Britain and Ireland (GB&I). The event will take place from Sept. 2-3 at the Old Course at St. Andrews in Scotland.
Dunlap becomes the seventh Alabama golfer under head coach Jay Seawell to earn a spot on the prestigious team, and the ninth golfer in Seawell’s coaching career to compete in the Walker Cup (Jamie Elson and Oliver Wilson at Augusta State).
Nick Dunlap, U.S. Walker Cup
Currently ranked No. 10 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings
Has had a strong summer on the amateur circuit winning consecutive major championships in the 61st Northeast Amateur and the 123rd North & South Amateur
Second Team PING All-American and All-Region First Team
Concluded his freshman season ranked as the No. 16 in the nation, according to Golfweek individual player rankings
Named a First Team All-SEC performer as we as an all-freshman team honoree
Finished tied for 11th overall at the 2023 NCAA Championships after carding a 72-hole total of 280 (74-68-66-72)
Led Alabama in average strokes per round at 70.35, which ranks as the second lowest per-round single-season average in program history
Additionally, his -0.95 average vs. par set a program record while his led UA with 17 rounds in the 60s (17)
Earned first medalist honors of career at the Linger Longer Invitational with a 10-under 206 (70-66-70) and led Alabama to its second team title of the season
Named SEC Freshman of the Week twice this season (February 22, 2023 and March 22, 2023)
Had 10 top-20 finishes across 12 tournaments this year