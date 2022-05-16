Huntsville native supports aviators at Naval Air Station Fallon

FALLON, Nev. — A Huntsville, Alabama, native is serving at Naval Air Station Fallon, supporting TOPGUN aviators at the Navy’s premier tactical air warfare training center.
Petty Officer 2nd Class Corey Whitt is a 2006 Sparkman High School graduate.
“The biggest thing I learned from my hometown is diversity, since the area I am from has a lot of different cultures,” said Whitt. “Because of this, it was not a culture shock joining the Navy.”
These lessons have helped Whitt while serving in the Navy. Today, Whitt serves as a master-at-arms at Naval Air Station in Fallon, Nevada.
“I joined the Navy because my grandfather and father were both in the Navy,” said Whitt.
Fifty-two years ago, TOPGUN was introduced with the mission of reducing casualties of naval aviators sustained during the Vietnam War. Within a year, this goal was reached, with the United States having one casualty for every 12 enemy deaths.
Since then, TOPGUN continues to train naval aviators and inspired the "Top Gun" movie series.
Today’s U.S. Naval Aviators work to attain the professionalism, tactical skills, innovative mindset and understanding of advanced technologies to succeed against adversaries.
According to Navy officials, TOPGUN is a prestigious program only open to the top 1% of naval aviators. Aviators who attend the course are trained in a variety of areas including air combat, jet maneuverability, enemy tactics and more.
The mission of NAS Fallon is to support carrier air wings prior to deployment, as well as other units during training and exercises. This goal is achieved through 300 clear flight days a year, four bombing ranges, an electronic warfare range and many other training facilities. The base is also home to a 14,000-foot runway, which is the longest in the Navy.
The aircraft stationed at NAS Fallon support aircraft carrier missions around the world. With more than 5,000 sailors serving aboard these ships, aircraft carriers are self-contained mobile airports.
“The Navy supports national defense because we have the ability to go anywhere at any time,” said Whitt. “We have land, sea and air assets to protect the homeland.”
Whitt and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.
“I am most proud of my four kids,” said Whitt. “I am also proud of how long I have served, the places I have been and the jobs I have gotten to do.”
The future of U.S. aviation depends on the Navy’s ability to achieve their vision for defeating tomorrow’s air threats with the support of the ground crews and aviators.
As Whitt and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their nation in the United States Navy.
“Serving the Navy means learning something above myself,” added Whitt. “I am not doing this for myself. I am doing it for my country.”