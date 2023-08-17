Huntsville native now living in Maui speaks on the impact of the deadly fires

With 111 dead and thousands still missing, the island of Maui is grappling with the aftermath of one of the most deadly natural disasters in its history.
WAAY 31 spoke exclusively to Cara Griffin, a native of Huntsville who moved to Maui in 2018. Griffin is an artist and yoga instructor who loves Maui and the spirit of aloha. She lives about a mile from the upcountry fires on Maui. At one point, she could see the flames from her home.
After this awful week, Griffin said it's every day they wake up to hear someone else they know or love has passed away, is still missing or has lost their home. With so much chaos and relief efforts happening on the island, Griffin said that now is not the time to be visiting the island.
"I don't think it's a good time to travel here and have your beach vacation," Griffin said. "All the places that are here and all the hotels that are here, like the families that have no homes, they need those rooms. Or the people that are coming to support us from the military, the government, red cross - like they also need a place to stay."
Griffin said the communities on Maui have all banded together, with Facebook pages and Instagram group messages blowing up with ways people can get food, shelter and updates on missing persons. She shared one spreadsheet with WAAY 31 that lists families in direct need of aid. These are people who have lost their homes, their loved ones, everything they have built their lives around. You can find this spreadsheet HERE.
Griffin said everyone on Maui is affected by this; there is no escaping it.
"It's hard to think about anything else right now, you know I think we're focusing on the families on that list and nervous to hear about the 1300 people that are still missing, and working towards kind of just caring for each other and morning this loss," Griffin said.
Griffin has found her community with a group called the Maui Surfer Girls, and 7 of these women have lost everything in the fires. Some barely escaped with their lives. WAAY 31 asked Griffin if any of them planned to leave in the face of such a disaster, but she said no one is going anywhere.
"No one wants to leave; we all just want to be here to support one another and support our community the best that we can - it never even crossed my mind about leaving," Griffin said.
Griffin said recovering will take years, but these fires have not slowed them down. They will keep pushing to rebuild.
To find more ways to help those affected by the fires, click HERE for our list of charities and donation portals.
Griffin is also selling merchandise on her website; all of the proceeds will go toward those affected by this disaster. Click HERE to check out her store.