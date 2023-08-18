 Skip to main content
Huntsville native Nick Dunlap Reaches 2023 U.S. Amateur Championship Semifinals

  Updated
Nick Dunlap

9/25/22 MGO SEC Match Play Hosted by Jerry Pate Alabama golfer Nick Dunlap Photo by Robert Sutton

 Robert Sutton

CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. – Alabama men’s golfer Nick Dunlap has advanced to the semifinals of the 2023 United States Amateur Championship, winning his quarterfinal match Friday against Jackson Koivun in dramatic fashion with a birdie on the first extra hole.

With his victory, Dunlap, who was just named to the United States Walker Cup Team last month, became the sixth UA men’s golfer in program history to reach the semifinals of a U.S. Amateur, and the first to do so since Justin Thomas in 2012.

Live television coverage of Dunlap’s semifinal matchup will air Saturday from 4-5 p.m. CT on the Golf Channel and 5-7 p.m. CT on NBC.

Nick Dunlap, U.S. Amateur Semifinalist

After finishing 41st in stroke play (72-70/142), Nick Dunlap’s match play wins include: World No.1-ranked Gordon Sargent (2&1) in the round of 64, Connor Jones (4&2) in the round of 32, Bowen Mauss (5&4) in the round of 16 and Jackson Koivun (19 holes) in the quarterfinals

Dunlap will take on Florida’s Parker Bell in the first semifinal (1 p.m. CT) while with the other semifinal featuring Auburn’s John Marshall Butler against Neal Shipley from James Madison (1:15 p.m. CT)

Other Alabama golfers who have reached the semifinals include Justin Thomas (2012), Michael Thompson (2007), Dicky Pride (1991), Cecil Ingram (1980) and Jerry Pate (1974)

Only Thompson and Pate reached the finals of the event with Pate coming away as the program’s only U.S. Amateur champion, lifting the in 1974

Currently ranked No. 9 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings

Has had a strong summer on the amateur circuit winning consecutive major championships in the 61st Northeast Amateur and the 123rd North & South Amateur

Second Team PING All-American and All-Region First Team

Named a First Team All-SEC performer as we as an all-freshman team honoree

Led Alabama in average strokes per round at 70.35, which ranks as the second lowest per-round single-season average in program history

Additionally, his -0.95 average vs. par set a program record while his led UA with 17 rounds in the 60s (17)

