Huntsville native Kobe Brown talks at SEC Media Day

Former Lee High School star Kobe Brown was one of two Missouri basketball players representing the Tigers at the 2022-23 SEC Media Day in Birmingham.
WAAY31 caught up with the former General star and when asked about his support system back in Huntsville, the Senior forward and 2022 2nd team All-SEC player had high praise for his hometown.
"It's been really great every since I left Lee and moved to Missouri for school I've constantly heard support from news channels people from the community back home old teachers, like everyone, they are still to this day texting me me tweeting me in my Instagram DMs and its really good to see. I'm glad I mean so much to so many people." Brown said.