...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 degrees expected.

* WHERE...All counties of northern Alabama and southern middle
Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Huntsville native Kobe Brown talks at SEC Media Day

Kobe Brown

Former Lee High School star Kobe Brown was one of two Missouri basketball players representing the Tigers at the 2022-23 SEC Media Day in Birmingham.

WAAY31 caught up with the former General star and when asked about his support system back in Huntsville, the Senior forward and 2022 2nd team All-SEC player had high praise for his hometown. 

"It's been really great every since I left Lee and moved to Missouri for school I've constantly heard support from news channels people from the community back home old teachers, like everyone, they are still to this day texting me me tweeting me in my Instagram DMs and its really good to see. I'm glad I mean so much to so many people." Brown said.

