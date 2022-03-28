Huntsville murder suspect caught by Nashville police

Huntsville Police charged a man with capital murder following a death investigation on Newson Road Friday morning. Investigators say Antonio Palmer killed 72-year-old Charles Allen in an apartment.
Palmer was taken into custody by Nashville Metro Police Friday evening. He will be extradited back to Huntsville, and booked into the Madison County Jail, next week.
----
PREVIOUSLY: The Madison County Coroner's Office has identified the man found as 72-year-old Charles Allen of Huntsville.
Coroner Tyler Berryhill said the cause of death has been determined and will be released at a later time. The manner of death has been ruled a homicide, Berryhill said.
Huntsville Police continue to investigate the case.
----
ORIGINAL: Huntsville Police confirm a murder investigation is underway after a body was found near the 4100 block of Newson Road.
Police said officers responded to the area after a missing person and a found body were each reported around 6 a.m. Friday. Investigators believe the body is that of the person who was reported missing and that the person was murdered.
A person of interest is in custody in Tennessee, police said. The investigation is ongoing.
