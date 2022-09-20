 Skip to main content
Huntsville municipal election runoff Tuesday

Huntsville's 2022 municipal election runoff is Tuesday.

Candidates on the ballot did not receive 50% +1 of the vote in August's general municipal election.

In district two, David Little and Bill Yell are fighting for the city council seat now occupied by Frances Akridge.

In district three, Andrea Alvarez and Angela McClure are on the ballot for Board of Education.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Official results will be canvassed by city council Monday, September 26 at 2:30 p.m. in the first floor chambers of city hall.

To find out which district you live in and if you are eligible to vote today, click HERE.

For a map of Huntsville's districts, click HERE.

