Huntsville movie theatre showing Alabama vs. Cincinnati in Cotton Bowl on big screen

Cinemark on Monday announced it is teaming up with ESPN to show the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl and the College Football Playoff National Championship at select U.S. theatres.
Huntsville’s Cinemark Bridge Street and XD is the only theatre in Alabama showing the games.
No. 1 Alabama faces No. 4 Cincinnati at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 31 in the Cotton Bowl, followed at 6:30 p.m. by No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 Georgia in the Orange Bowl.
Enthusiasts who want to see the games in theatres can reserve their seat when they purchase a $10 concessions package. Fans will score special prizes after each contest based on the winning team.
Reserve your Cotton Bowl seat HERE
Reserve your Orange Bowl seat HERE
Reserve your National Championship seat HERE