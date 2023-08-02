Huntsville mourns the loss of 24-year city council member, well-known community leader

A 20-year member of the Huntsville City Council has passed away.
The city of Huntsville's full news release is below:
The city of Huntsville mourns the loss of Dr. James "Jimmy" Wall, a 24-year veteran of the Huntsville City Council and well-known community leader.
Dr. Wall served for 24 years on the Huntsville Utilities Gas & Water boards, and he co-founded the Community Free Dental Clinic, an office that provides dental services to financially vulnerable people throughout Madison County.
Mayor Tommy Battle said he considers himself fortunate to have served on the city council with Dr. Wall in the 1980s, remembering him as a "strong advocate for the betterment of Huntsville."
City Council Member Bill Kling remarked it was a privilege to serve alongside Wall from 1988 to 1996.
City employees and the citizens of Huntsville will certainly miss Dr. Wall.