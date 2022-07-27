Huntsville mother charged with murdering her 2-year-old daughter

The Huntsville Police Department has charged Laccuina Braithwaite, 25, with capital murder following the death of her 2-year-old daughter.
Officers were called to an apartment in the 12,000 block of Sugar Mill Circle for a welfare check about 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Officers found the child floating in the bathtub. Officers immediately started CPR and asked for Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. to respond.
The child was transported to Huntsville Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
When officers attempted to detain Braithwaite in the apartment, she ran away and led officers on a short foot chase.
She was caught outside the Challenger School.
Braithwaite will be booked in the Madison County Jail without bond.