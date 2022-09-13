Huntsville mother admitted intentionally drowning 2-year-old daughter, officer testifies

A Huntsville mother admitted to purposefully drowning her 2-year-old daughter in a bathtub, according to investigators who were at the scene.
Laccuina Braithwaite is charged with capital murder in the July death of her daughter, Laioni Douglas.
During a preliminary hearing at the Madison County Courthouse on Tuesday, investigator Brett McCulley with the Huntsville Police Department recounted what happened when officers arrived at Braithwaite's house in July.
He said officers came to the house after a representative from the Department of Human Resources called 911 during a welfare check. When police entered the house, everything was broken, shattered and thrown on the floor.
McCulley said there wasn't a single item in the house that wasn't broken.
When officers entered the house, Braithwaite was screaming and trying to hold them back with a metal pole.
McCulley said she then jumped off her balcony on the second floor and ran across the street to get away from officers.
While some officers chased after Braithwaite and shocked her with a stun gun, others stayed in the house. That's where they found her 2-year-old daughter floating face-down in the bathtub, with a layer of olive oil on top.
McCulley said when he interviewed Braithwaite later in the day, she admitted five times to purposefully drowning her daughter. She admitted to getting in the bathtub and holding her child down with her entire body.
"Every case is a serious case, obviously. But when you get a case where a child is dead, especially at the hand of a parent, those are the worst cases that we're going to deal with," said Tim Douthit, chief trial attorney for the Madison County District Attorney's Office. "It is not something we want to do, but it's something we feel like we have to do."
During the hearing, Braithwaite could be seen fidgeting in her chair and mumbling to herself at times. The question of mental health was brought up. McCulley said the father of the child told him that Braithwaite's mental health had gotten worse recently, but to McCulley's knowledge, she had never been diagnosed with anything.
The father was inside the courtroom Tuesday, as were other family members during the grim testimony.
"God, I can't imagine being family in there. ... I'm sure it's a nightmare. I can't speak for them, but it's got to be terrible," said Douthit.
The family and the attorneys representing Braithwaite declined to comment.
After McCulley's testimony, the judge ruled there was probable cause to charge Braithwaite with capital murder of someone under the age of 14, which is just the beginning of the lengthy court case to come.
"Realistically, it being a capital case, we're probably at least two years away from the end of this process," Douthit said. "It's going to go to the grand jury now, an indictment will come out, it will end up in circuit court, but there's still a lot of steps ahead. This ball is just getting rolling."
Investigators are still waiting on results from a toxicology report to see if Braithwaite was under the influence when the child died.