Huntsville ministry feeding families in need reacts to possible tax cut on groceries

Alabama families could soon pay less at the grocery store after lawmakers voted Thursday on reducing the state's grocery tax.
The legislation would gradually reduce the tax from 4% to 2% by September of 2024. The cut would only take place if there is enough revenue growth to offset the loss. The bill now heads to Governor Kay Ivey's desk to sign into law.
This new bill could have a major impact on nonprofits and ministries that provide food giveaways for families in need.
"I think it's really important that the lawmakers have listened to you know, citizens and realized that they need assistance and taking care of their families," Donna Owens McCrary with First Seventh-Day Adventist Church said.
Since the pandemic, thousands of families have relied on the grocery giveaways at First Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Huntsville.
"We serve about 150 and 200 people every month for our big food giveaway and every Monday we're serving about 30 to 40 people," McCrary said.
But the work the community service ministry does takes time, effort, and money. McCrary serves as the community service coordinator. She believes the less groceries cost, the more they can provide for families in need.
"You have people going back to work but you have a lot of people not making enough money to be able to sustain their families," She said. "Especially with kids being out of school for the summer and that's where a lot of kids, families are struggling."
McCrary said many families are forced to buy what they can afford and that means some of the food is not as healthy. She hopes this tax cut will change that.
"It may fill them up but it's not a healthy choice so now they can make healthier choices for their families," McCrary said.
The community service ministry is hosting a grocery drive-thru event on Sunday, June 25, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
They also provide a grocery giveaway each Monday from 3-4:30 p.m. at their community service center at 399 Executive Drive. That food comes from Trader Joe's and Aldi.