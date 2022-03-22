Huntsville military expert weighs in on war in Ukraine

Jim Pillsbury is a retired deputy commanding general from the U.S. Army Materiel Command in Huntsville. He has watched closely as Russia's invasion of Ukraine drags on.
“It’s not going to plan for the Russian forces, according to all the sources," Pillsbury told WAAY 31 on Tuesday.
Russia's ground advance has seemingly ground to a halt, while their aerial bombardment is intensifying.
Pillsbury said the Ukraine defense continues to be strong, and Huntsville continues to play a major role in keeping those badly needed defense supplies flowing into Ukraine.
Pillsbury spent decades making sure warfighters had the supplies they needed to get the mission accomplished. Now, he says, Russia's stalled forces show the major holes in their planning and a lack of leadership.
“To have an army in 2022 that is stuck to a road 40 miles long in a convoy is unthinkable in modern warfare," he explained.
Pillsbury visited Ukraine and met with Ukrainian forces when he was with the Army.
“I had the opportunity to visit the Ukrainian airborne regiment many years ago. I spent four days with a very proud and tough group of folks, and at that time, they had just come out of Afghanistan and they had fought side-by-side with the Russian brothers," he said. "Now, the Russians are fighting them, and they are finding this to be a terribly difficult and burdensome and costly war.”
While a war rages on, concerns about Russian's disinformation and misinformation efforts continue to grow, too. Russia banned Instagram, closed down its independent news outlets and passed a new law this month that threatens journalists with lengthy prison sentences. But Pillsbury said a lot of very important information from on the ground continues to flow out of Ukraine, and that is critical.
President Joe Biden is heading to Europe this week as the United States and its allies seek to bolster Ukraine and punish the Kremlin for its invasion. The trip will include a visit to Poland, a NATO ally neighboring Ukraine.