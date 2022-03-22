Huntsville military expert weighs in on war in Ukraine

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Huntsville AL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT TO EARLY FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...From late Wednesday night to early Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 6.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Thursday morning to a crest of 15.5 feet early Thursday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Thursday
evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.5 feet on 05/17/1968.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Huntsville AL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING TO LATE THURSDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening to late Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Water floods a large field on the upstream
left bank and is flooding large portions of the downstream left
bank.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 9.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow evening to a crest of 17.5 feet early Thursday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday
morning.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.5 feet on 01/15/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts around 45 mph. Some
higher gusts to 50 mph possible in the highest elevations of
northeastern Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHERE...All of northern Alabama and portions southern middle
Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Tuesday to 7 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of north central Alabama and northwest Alabama,
including the following areas, in north central Alabama, Cullman,
Limestone, Madison and Morgan. In northwest Alabama, Colbert,
Franklin AL, Lauderdale and Lawrence.

* WHEN...Through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Ground conditions are saturated from recent heavy rainfall. A
strong storm system will impact the area Tuesday afternoon
and Tuesday night, bringing the threat of heavy rainfall.
Forecast rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher
amounts are possible in the watch area Tuesday afternoon
through Wednesday morning.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Huntsville military expert weighs in on war in Ukraine

Jim Pillsbury is a retired deputy commanding general from the U.S. Army Materiel Command in Huntsville. He has watched closely as Russia's invasion of Ukraine drags on.
 
“It’s not going to plan for the Russian forces, according to all the sources," Pillsbury told WAAY 31 on Tuesday.
 
Russia's ground advance has seemingly ground to a halt, while their aerial bombardment is intensifying.
 
Pillsbury said the Ukraine defense continues to be strong, and Huntsville continues to play a major role in keeping those badly needed defense supplies flowing into Ukraine.
 
Pillsbury spent decades making sure warfighters had the supplies they needed to get the mission accomplished. Now, he says, Russia's stalled forces show the major holes in their planning and a lack of leadership.
 
“To have an army in 2022 that is stuck to a road 40 miles long in a convoy is unthinkable in modern warfare," he explained.
Redstone Arsenal sign
Pillsbury visited Ukraine and met with Ukrainian forces when he was with the Army.
 
“I had the opportunity to visit the Ukrainian airborne regiment many years ago. I spent four days with a very proud and tough group of folks, and at that time, they had just come out of Afghanistan and they had fought side-by-side with the Russian brothers," he said. "Now, the Russians are fighting them, and they are finding this to be a terribly difficult and burdensome and costly war.”
 
While a war rages on, concerns about Russian's disinformation and misinformation efforts continue to grow, too. Russia banned Instagram, closed down its independent news outlets and passed a new law this month that threatens journalists with lengthy prison sentences. But Pillsbury said a lot of very important information from on the ground continues to flow out of Ukraine, and that is critical.
 
President Joe Biden is heading to Europe this week as the United States and its allies seek to bolster Ukraine and punish the Kremlin for its invasion. The trip will include a visit to Poland, a NATO ally neighboring Ukraine.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

