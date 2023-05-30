Huntsville men convicted of murdering man in Georgia

Kavon Collier and Eric Dodds, both of Huntsville, have been found guilty in the 2022 murder of a Georgia man.
Dakota Bradshaw was found shot to death inside his Rossville, Georgia, home on Aug. 1, 2022, according to the Walker County, Georgia, Sheriff’s Office and Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Witnesses saw a red truck and a blue Dodge Challenger leaving the home of the incident and described a shooter getting into the red truck and speeding away.
Collier was arrested nine days later in Huntsville. Dodds was captured six days after that.
Collier and Dodds were convicted by a jury in Walker County last week.
