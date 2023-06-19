Huntsville mechanic shares tips on how to protect your car from hail

Overnight storms late Sunday through early Monday morning in parts of North Alabama caused major hail to fall.
Outside of your homes, the easiest targets for hail is your vehicles.
According to the National Weather Service, May through August is when people send in the most hail reports.
John Bollinger, owner of Dent Systems in Huntsville, said when hail is in the forecast, you have to take action.
"Have a plan where you are going to put your car at night," said Bollinger. "If you're going to put in the garage, cover it up, or possibly even put it under a tree to try to block it from the hailstones hitting the car."
Hail can quickly hit the ground, ranging from 25 to 50 miles per hour.
If your car is damaged, Bollinger says you should start making calls.
"You need to contact your insurance company," said Bollinger. "Once you have contacted your insurance company, get a claim number and then you can seek out repairs from there."
Making sure hail damage is a part of your insurance is crucial, but Bollinger says most plans do cover it.
Bollinger however says taking steps to protect your car can save you not only a lot of money, but a major headache.
"Most hail repairs generally will start by at least $500 and can rapidly go up to the thousands and thousands," said Bollinger. "As with any repair now, it just has gotten so expensive to do repairs to most automobiles."