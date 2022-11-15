Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle announces pick for city’s next police chief

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle wants the city’s interim police chief to become the department’s permanent leader.
The elevation of Interim Police Chief Kirk Giles to the position of police chief is one of Battle’s appointments he’s asking the Huntsville City Council to approve at its Thursday meeting.
In making the announcement, a statement on the city’s website said:
“Interim Chief Giles is an experienced law enforcement veteran with 45 years of dedicated service to the Huntsville Police Department (HPD). He replaces former Chief of Police Mark McMurray, who retired March 1 after more than 30 years with the force.
“During his career with HPD, Giles was promoted through the ranks, previously serving as Officer, Sergeant, Lieutenant, Captain, Deputy Chief, Executive Officer and Interim Chief. He holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and master’s in justice and public safety, graduating from the FBI National Academy in 2003.
“‘I am honored to continue to serve and protect our City in this role,’ Giles said. ‘I am grateful to Mayor Battle, the administration and our City Council for allowing me to lead and work with the exemplary men and women of the Huntsville Police Department.’
“Mayor Battle said Chief Giles was an obvious choice for the role of Huntsville’s top cop.
“‘Chief Giles’ vast knowledge in law enforcement and deep roots in our community have well prepared him for this position,” Battle said. “His experience and steady leadership will ensure our police department is progressive and resilient and will grow even stronger relationships with our partners and community.’”
At Thursday’s meeting, Battle also will ask the council to approve Nicholas Nene as director of the Traffic Engineering Department and Tara Sloan as director of Cemetery Department.