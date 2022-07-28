Huntsville mayor says city is well-positioned to 'choose not to participate' in recession

When it comes to a nationwide recession, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle says the Rocket City has the luxury of choosing not to participate.
Battle responded to the latest economic report Thursday during an interview with WAAY 31. He said the recent booming economy and growth, alongside strong government contracting and a diversified economy, will protect the city during the slowdown.
"The great thing about it is it makes us somewhat recession-proof," Battle said. "When we look at the idea of a recession coming in, we can choose not to participate, because we have the jobs, we have the economy, we have the investment — and that right now is paying off and will pay off over the next couple of years. It will make us stronger as the country comes out of the recession."
Battle pointed to past recessions and how the city fared as evidence to support his positive assessment of the near-term economic forecast.
"Just look at the FBI, Mazda Toyota, Amazon," he said. "We have the momentum going right now, and it will keep us going strong through this."