Huntsville mass stabbing suspect had outstanding warrant for attempted murder in Montgomery

A man accused of stabbing and cutting four people in Huntsville is also suspected of seriously wounding a woman just days beforehand in Montgomery, according to police.
Montgomery Police said Dexter Houghton is accused of causing life-threatening injuries to a woman there on May 28. Police said a warrant for attempted murder has been issued in the case.
Houghton faces four assault charges for the June 1 stabbing attack on Academy Drive that sent four people to the hospital. He's scheduled for a preliminary hearing June 22 before a Madison County judge in that case.
