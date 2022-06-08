 Skip to main content
Huntsville mass stabbing suspect had outstanding warrant for attempted murder in Montgomery

Dexter Fitzgerald Houghton

A man accused of stabbing and cutting four people in Huntsville is also suspected of seriously wounding a woman just days beforehand in Montgomery, according to police.

Montgomery Police said Dexter Houghton is accused of causing life-threatening injuries to a woman there on May 28. Police said a warrant for attempted murder has been issued in the case.

Houghton faces four assault charges for the June 1 stabbing attack on Academy Drive that sent four people to the hospital. He's scheduled for a preliminary hearing June 22 before a Madison County judge in that case.

