Huntsville man who murdered NASA retiree sentenced to death

Warren Hardy, the man convicted of killing NASA retiree Kathleen Lundy in 2016, has been sentenced to death.
A judge handed down the sentence Thursday morning. A jury found Hardy guilty of murder in April.
The death sentence is for a capital murder charge. He also was sentenced to 99 years in prison each on charges of kidnapping and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.
Before he learned of his death sentence, Hardy asked for forgiveness and apologized to Lundy's family. He said he's a changed person now.
Hardy's sentencing comes one day shy of the sixth anniversary of Lundy's murder.
From earlier:
A Madison County jury has recommended the death penalty for Warren Hardy, the man convicted of killing NASA retiree Kathleen Lundy in 2016.
The jury returned its guilty verdict for Hardy earlier this week. A prosecutor had called the murder a heinous, cruel and atrocious act during the penalty phase of the court proceedings.
During their deliberations, the jury had to weigh if this murder was in fact especially heinous, atrocious or cruel. As they read their recommendation, they said this was not the case, but it did not stop them from recommending the death penalty after all.
Inside the Madison County courthouse, friends and family of Kathleen Lundy waited on pins and needles outside the courtroom, as jurors deliberated their sentencing recommendations. Friday morning, jurors deliberated from 8:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. without ever leaving the room.
Once they gave their death penalty recommendation to the judge, family members could be seen hugging each other in their seats, grateful that this case is finally coming to an end.
"It's been a long road. It's been five and a half years since this happened," says prosecutor Tim Gann.
It has been more than five years since Warren Hardy shot and killed NASA retiree Kathleen Lundy, in order to steal her car and chase after his ex-girlfriend.
"Really, what he did to Miss Lundy without any cause. She is not even related to this case. And what he did to her and how he left her there, it's absolutely deserving of the death penalty," says Gann.
The majority of jurors agreed with the prosecution, recommending the death penalty in an 11 to 1 vote.
"Well, you're always disappointed when the recommendation doesn't go the way that you're hoping that it will," says Larry Marsili, one of Hardy's defense attorneys.
"I believe that the jury absolutely got it right. I believe that this was a very difficult case for them to participate in," says Gann.
Hardy didn't show much emotion as the recommendation was read.
"I believe Mr. Hardy has been preparing himself either way," says Marsili.
The case isn't over quite yet, though.
"This is a recommendation for Judge Comer. At the end of the day Judge Comer has the final call," explains Gann.
Judge Chris Comer will weigh the jury's recommendation, but it is up to him to give the final sentence.
"This case does fall under the judicial override where Judge Comer ultimately will be the one to make the ultimate decision as to what the appropriate sentence is," says Marsili.
After the sentence, Hardy's defense team still has their work cut out as they try to appeal the verdict.
"I believe that this case will be appealed, you know both the guilty phase as well as the sentence," says Marsili.
In the meantime, the prosecution works towards making sure the judge follows the jury's recommendation.
"I think some of the family members will write some letters... The judge has seen it all so there's not much left for us to do," says Gann.
Hardy will be held without bond until his sentencing hearing on August 25th, one day shy of exactly six years since Lundy's death.