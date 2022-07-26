Huntsville man who helped launch ISS unfazed by possible Russian exit

After decades of cooperation on the International Space Station, Russia has announced it plans to pull out in 2024 amid the ongoing war in Ukraine and international backlash over the invasion.
This is particularly relevant in North Alabama, former NASA engineer Homer Hickam said.
"The Marshall Space Flight Center played a huge role in getting the space station going," Hickam said.
The center continues to work with the ISS to this day.
On Tuesday, NASA officials said they have received no formal announcement from Russia to their planned exit, but the newly appointed head of Russia's space agency, Roscosmos chief Yury Borisov, told Russian President Vladimir Putin that "the decision to leave this station after 2024 has been made," according to Russian state media reports.
The decision to leave is something Hickam believes will hurt Russia's space program in the long run, more than it will impact other partner agencies.
"I was a member of the team that went over there in 1984, when we started negotiating with the Russians on how we were going to build and operate the International Space Station," Hickam told WAAY 31. "I have been encouraging NASA and the other partners to take Russia to task for what they have done in Ukraine."
Hickam said he doesn't think Russia can find success with a future space station of their own.
"The Russians basically have bitten off their nose to spite their face. I don't see their space program going anywhere, and maybe by 2024, they will change their mind," Hickam said. "We will just have to see."
Hickam said this was not a surprise for many at NASA, as Russian officials and their cosmonauts have been signaling a lack of cooperation as the world turns against Putin and his invasion in Ukraine.
This is also not the first time that Russia has threatened to abandon the ISS amid crippling U.S. and European sanctions over the war in Ukraine. Borisov's predecessor repeatedly threatened to do so before he was ousted earlier this month, according to CNN.
The ISS, which is a collaboration among the US, Russia, Japan, Canada and the European Space Agency, is divided into two sections: the Russian Orbital Segment and the U.S. Orbital Segment. The Biden administration announced in December that it was committed to extending the ISS from 2024 to 2030.
But Russia — NASA's top partner at the ISS — never signed onto it.
"The Russian segment can't function without the electricity on the American side, and the American side can't function without the propulsion systems that are on the Russian side," former NASA astronaut Garrett Reisman told CNN in February. "So you can't do an amicable divorce. You can't do a conscious uncoupling."
Since then, NASA has been exploring ways of moving the space station without the assistance of the Russian segment. In June, a Cygnus cargo spacecraft demonstrated its ability to raise the station's orbit. But whether the ISS would be able to survive without the Russians is still an open question.
The meeting between Putin and Borisov was aired on Russian state media television Russia-24.
Launched in 2000, the ISS has orbited 227 nautical miles above Earth with more than 200 astronauts from 19 different countries enjoying stints aboard — representing a continuous human presence in space.
NASA said in February it intends to keep operating the International Space Station until the end of 2030, after which the ISS would be deorbited and crashed into a remote part of the Pacific Ocean. Commercially operated space platforms would replace the ISS as a venue for collaboration and scientific research, NASA said.
CNN contributed to this report.