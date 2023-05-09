Huntsville man sentenced to life in federal prison for child sexual abuse

A Huntsville man has been sentenced to life in federal prison for sexually abusing a child.
Whitehorse Ducharme, a/k/a Stanley Ducharme, 51, pleaded guilty to the offense in November 2021. He was sentenced Monday in Belcourt, North Dakota, United States Attorney Mac Schneider said in a news release.
Ducharme engaged in sexual abuse of a Native American child from about 2008 until approximately 2016. The Federal Bureau of Investigation revealed Ducharme sexually abused the child from the ages of 3 to 11. The child was interviewed by the Northern Plains Children’s Advocacy Center in North Dakota during the investigative process.
More from the news release:
“The Court reasonably sentenced this individual to life in prison based upon the facts, and that sentence ensures he will never abuse another child,” Schneider said. “This result is a testament to the courage of those who stepped forward to put an end to this abuse. It is also a credit to the professionalism of our law enforcement partners and career prosecutors who helped obtain a measure of justice in this case.”
"The FBI is fully committed to combating the sexual abuse and exploitation of children,” said Michal Krause, Acting Special Agent in Charge with the FBI. “This life sentence sends a clear message to those who target kids - we will find you and hold you accountable to the fullest extent of the law."
The case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office, with Assistant United States Attorneys Dawn M. Deitz and Lori H. Conroy assigned to the case.