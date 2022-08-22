Huntsville man sentenced to 19 years in armed robbery spree

A Huntsville man’s armed robbery spree ends with 19 years in prison.
Christopher Maxwell Jacobie Owens, 28, was sentenced by a federal judge Monday for Hobbs Act Robbery and brandishing a firearm, according to U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and FBI Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp Jr.
Owens pleaded guilty to the charges in June.
According to the plea agreement, in a span of six days in November 2020, Owens committed six armed robberies at businesses in Huntsville. Owens robbed two Family Dollar locations, a Dollar General, two MetroPCS locations, and a Walgreens.
“The safety of our citizens and the businesses operating within our district is of utmost importance,” Escalona said in a news release.
“This defendant put the lives of several victims at risk during the commission of these robberies. Thanks to the work of our law enforcement partners, he will serve significant time in the federal prison system as a result of his actions. We continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners to reduce violent crime in the Northern District of Alabama. Let this be a deterrent to others who might consider similar conduct.”
“The FBI’s most fundamental duty is to safeguard people’s right to live without fear of violence,” Sharp said in the release.
“Owens’s string of armed robberies put the lives of innocent citizens at risk while they were simply going about their daily business, and today’s sentence will give him plenty of time to reflect on his actions. The citizens of north Alabama should know that the FBI and our partners will not stop in our pursuit of violent offenders and our work to keep them safe.”
The FBI investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Pillsbury prosecuted the case.