Huntsville man receives split 20-year sentence after pleading guilty to murder

A Huntsville man will serve three years in prison for murder, with the rest of his 20-year sentence suspended pending probation.
Tim Gann, chief deputy district attorney for Madison County, said Isiah Fasold pleaded guilty to the murder Thursday. He was scheduled for a court hearing in the case, which centered on the death of 61-year-old Hans-Jurgen Fischer.
Fischer's body was found between two businesses on Evangel Circle in Huntsville in 2019. Officers at the time said the body showed signs of trauma.
Fasold, then 19, was charged with Fischer's murder.
Now 22, he has pleaded guilty to the charge. Gann said Fasold's sentence was split, meaning he could serve three years in prison, five years of probation and nothing more.
However, if his probation is revoked, Fasold would have to serve the remaining 17 years in prison.