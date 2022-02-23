Huntsville man pleads guilty in Morgan County murder case

A Huntsville man will spend the rest of his life in prison after pleading guilty Wednesday to two counts of capital murder during a robbery.
A trial for Michael Anthony Bishop, 36, was set to begin Wednesday morning.
Authorities said Bishop murdered Raul Dequesada during a Decatur home invasion in October 2017. After he was shot, Dequesada’s wife was held at gunpoint while her purse was stolen, according to the Morgan County District Attorney’s Office.
Bishop was arrested in December 2017. His sentence does not allow him to be paroled.
Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson and Chief Assistant District Attorney Garrick Vickery represented the state.