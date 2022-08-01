Huntsville man killed in DeKalb County motorcycle wreck

A Huntsville man has been identified as the victim of a fatal motorcycle wreck in DeKalb County.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Jerome M. Banks Jr., 46, was seriously injured when the motorcycle he was operating struck a second motorcycle, causing it to strike a third motorcycle.
Banks was transported to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where he later died of his injuries. The driver of the second motorcycle was also injured and taken to an area hospital for treatment.
The crash occurred about 10:06 a.m. Sunday on Alabama 35, about 6 miles south of Fort Payne.
ALEA's Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate.