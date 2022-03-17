Huntsville man indicted on rape, child molestation charges

A Huntsville man has been indicted for sex crimes in connection to a missing child alert that went out in 2020.
Court records show 26-year-old Rodrigo Chagolla Ortega now faces charges of second-degree rape and child molestation. He is accused of luring a then-13-year-old girl from her home south of Birmingham to be with him in Huntsville for sex.
The disappearance and search for the young teenager garnered attention statewide before detectives found her in North Alabama.
Surveillance video from January 2020 shows the teen willingly got into a Mercedes SUV before going to school.
Ortega was arrested when detectives freed the teen. She was returned to her family in Pelham.
Ortega's court date has not been set.