Huntsville man indicted for a 2021 murder at a Madison apartment complex

An accused murderer has now been indicted by a Madison County grand jury.
Devante McCobbie was arrested in 2021.
He's accused of shooting Bryant McCray to death.
That shooting happened at Sunlake at Edgewater apartments.
McCobbie remains in jail.
