Huntsville man indicted for a 2021 murder at a Madison apartment complex

  • Updated
Devante McCobbie

An accused murderer has now been indicted by a Madison County grand jury.

Devante McCobbie was arrested in 2021.

He's accused of shooting Bryant McCray to death.

That shooting happened at Sunlake at Edgewater apartments.

McCobbie remains in jail.

