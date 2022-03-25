Huntsville man identified as murder victim found Friday on Newson Road

UPDATE: The Madison County Coroner's Office has identified the man found as 72-year-old Charles Allen of Huntsville.
Coroner Tyler Berryhill said the cause of death has been determined and will be released at a later time. The manner of death has been ruled a homicide, Berryhill said.
Huntsville Police continue to investigate the case.
----
ORIGINAL: Huntsville Police confirm a murder investigation is underway after a body was found near the 4100 block of Newson Road.
Police said officers responded to the area after a missing person and a found body were each reported around 6 a.m. Friday. Investigators believe the body is that of the person who was reported missing and that the person was murdered.
A person of interest is in custody in Tennessee, police said. The investigation is ongoing.
