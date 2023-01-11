Huntsville man hired for security at Grissom basketball game arrested for gun, drug sale near school

A Huntsville man hired to assist with security at a Grissom High School basketball game was arrested for selling fentanyl-pressed pills and carrying a weapon on school grounds, according to police and school officials.
The North Alabama Drug Task Force arrested 25-year-old Justin Omari Mitchell on Tuesday after learning about the alleged illegal activity, which Huntsville Police said happened while he was working in a contract security role for the sporting event.
Huntsville City Schools, in a separate release, said Mitchell was a third-party contract employee. Police and school officials said there is no evidence that Mitchell was selling drugs to students.
During the arrest, agents found "a trafficking amount of fentanyl, as well as a firearm" in Mitchell's car, police said.
"We will not tolerate individuals bringing dangerous and illegal drugs onto our school campuses," Huntsville Police Chief Kirk Giles said. "I am thankful to our NADTF agents, who moved swiftly to apprehend this individual before anyone got hurt."
Mitchell was booked into the Madison County Jail at 11:51 p.m. Tuesday on three charges. Bond was set at $50,000 for drug sale near a school, plus $7,500 each for drug trafficking and possession of a deadly weapon on school grounds.
"This type of behavior is unacceptable and will not be tolerated, and this individual will not be permitted on any of our campuses nor allowed to work any district events in the future," Grissom High School Principal Jeanne Greer said in a letter to Grissom families and staff.
"Any action that jeopardizes the health and safety of our students and staff members is unacceptable and will not be tolerated," added Huntsville City School Superintendent Christie Finley. "We thank the Huntsville Police Department for their commitment to promoting safe schools and a safe community."
Huntsville Police, which leads the multi-jurisdictional NADTF, said the investigation into Mitchell's case is ongoing.