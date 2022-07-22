Huntsville man held on $502K bond after agents find more than 7,000 fentanyl pills, 10 pounds of pot

Agents with the North Alabama Drug Task Force seized an estimated quarter-million dollars' worth of fentanyl, marijuana and MDMA in a drug bust Thursday.
The bust also led to charges and a $502,800 bond for 25-year-old Dequist Lamone Baker of Huntsville.
Huntsville Police said NADTF agents recovered the drugs Wednesday after an investigation. At the time of Baker's arrest, agents seized more than 7,000 fentanyl pills, 10 pounds of marijuana, 67 MDMA pills one handgun and $2,140 in cash.
The total value of the drugs is estimated at $254,378, according to police.
Baker is charged with two counts of drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance and carrying a weapon without a permit.