Huntsville man gets life sentence for 2020 shooting

Michael Lee Hammock

A Huntsville man will spend the rest of his life in prison after pleading guilty to murder, records show.

Michael Lee Hammock pleaded guilty Monday in Marshall County Circuit Court to the 2020 shooting death of Heather Golden.

Her body was found in a burning home in Arab.

Hammock was initially charged with murder, arson and theft. Because he agreed to plead guilty, the arson and theft charges were dismissed.

The judge sentenced him to life in prison, citing a previous felony charge and the manner in which Hammock murdered Golden.

