Huntsville man facing home repair fraud charges now accused of theft while in jail

A Huntsville man facing home repair fraud charges is now being accused of theft allegedly committed while in the Morgan County jail.
Court records show Johnny Ray Jordan is accused of obtaining more than $2,500 by deception.
The affidavit shows Jordan called a woman he knew asking for money for his jail commissary account.
In the recorded phone calls, Jordan promised to pay the money back once he was released.
Jordan is in jail without bond as he faces charges for taking money from people in Decatur for home repairs that were never done.