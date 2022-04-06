Huntsville man facing federal charges in Tennessee after carjackings, armed drive-thru robberies

A Huntsville man has been indicted on multiple charges by a Nashville grand jury after four-day crime spree in Alabama and Tennessee.
Antonio Carvelle Pitts, 20, is accused of flagging down a vehicle in Memphis, Tennessee, on June 24, 2021. He asked the driver for a ride, only to then pull out a knife, threaten the driver, force them out of the car and take off in the vehicle.
Three days later, prosecutors say, he approached a woman in a Huntsville church parking lot, waving a “long gun” at her and stealing her Lexus SUV. He then drove to a Subway in Fairview, Tennessee, and used the gun in an armed robbery of the restaurant before fleeing in the SUV.
Over the next two hours, Pitts appeared at two McDonald’s drive-thru windows, pointing a black shotgun at the drive-thru employee and reaching through the window to take cash from the register.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Middle District of Tennessee, it was shortly after the second McDonald’s robbery that the Tennessee Highway Patrol and Madison County Sheriff’s Office began chasing Pitts in the SUV, “eventually ramming and immobilizing the vehicle before taking Pitts into custody.”
Pitts is now charged with two counts of Hobbs Act robbery; two counts of using, carrying and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence; and transportation of a stolen vehicle in interstate commerce.
If convicted, he faces at least seven years in prison on each of the firearm charges and up to life in prison.