Huntsville man facing another home repair fraud charge, this time from Morgan County DA

A Huntsville man arrested in June on two counts of home repair fraud in Decatur is now facing a third count, stemming from an incident in Lacey's Spring.
The Morgan County District Attorney's Office said it learned of the Laceys Spring incident and began its own investigation into the case. The homeowner, like those in Decatur, said she hired Johnny Ray Jordan for home repairs that were never completed.
The DA's office said the homeowner reported entering into multiple contracts with Jordan and paying him more than $43,000 for work he never finished.
Jordan, 61, was arrested Monday and remains in the Morgan County Jail. A cash bond of $50,000 has been set for the newest charge, bringing the total cash bond to $90,300.
