Huntsville man faces upgraded charge for Sparkman Walmart fire

A Huntsville man faces an upgraded charge of arson for setting fire to a Walmart in February.
Court records show Johnathan Cornelius Nance, 41, now faces one count of first-degree arson for the Feb. 6 fire at the Walmart on Sparkman Drive. Nance was initially arrested for reckless endangerment and criminal mischief.
The fire caused damage to the home goods section and forced the store to temporarily close.
Nance was released on bond after his initial arrest, then rearrested in connection to a fire on Mount Vernon Road later that month. He is now being held in the Madison County Jail without bond.