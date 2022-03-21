Huntsville man faces upgraded charge for Sparkman Walmart fire

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwestern and north central Alabama, including the following counties, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, and Morgan. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Ground conditions are saturated from recent heavy rainfall. A strong storm system will impact the area Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night, bringing the threat of heavy rainfall. Forecast rainfall totals of 2 to 3.5 inches are possible in the watch area, and any localized heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&