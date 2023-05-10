Huntsville man faces multiple charges for Tuesday’s wreck on Sparkman Drive at Jordan Lane

The Huntsville Police Department arrested a man for multiple charges in connection with Tuesday’s three-vehicle wreck on Sparkman Drive at Jordan Lane.
Police said Jevon Tarik Wynter, 26, caused a three-vehicle wreck on Tuesday where four people were injured. The intersection of Sparkman Drive at Jordan Lane had to be closed for a few hours due to downed powerlines and power poles in the roadway.
According to Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, the four who were injured were taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Wynter has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injury, attempting to elude a police officer, reckless endangerment, and resisting arrest.
Police said Wynter was also involved in a pursuit on Tuesday before the incident. An officer tried to stop the vehicle near Sparkman and Rutledge drives, but police said the pursuit ended prior to the wreck due to Wynter's reckless driving.
In addition to the four charges Wynter faces from Tuesday's incident, he has other felony warrants unrelated to the wreck. These warrants are for obstructing justice using a false identity, attempting to elude a police officer, and six misdemeanor traffic warrants. They were served when he was booked into the Madison County jail.