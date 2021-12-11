You are the owner of this article.
Huntsville man dies following crash in Madison County

According to ALEA, 66-year-old James Walter Cason of Huntsville has died following a crash on Wednesday. 
 
The crash happened on Little Lones Road near Moores Mill Road, approximately three miles north of Huntsville.
 
Around 1:30p.m. ALEA says the van Cason was driving went off the road, struck a mailbox, overturned in an embankment and was submerged in water. 
 
Cason was taken a nearby hospital for treatment but on Friday he passed away. 
 
Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate. 
 

