Huntsville man charged with using car to murder woman in Decatur parking lot

A Huntsville man is charged with murdering a woman in Decatur Thursday night.
Preston Lamar Nelson, 38, killed Sherry Sain with a Mercury Grand Marquis in the parking lot of Walmart Neighborhood Market, 1200 block of Sixth Avenue SE, according to court documents.
The documents say Nelson parked near the entrance, then accelerated rapidly and struck Sain when she walked behind the vehicle. He accelerated until his vehicle stuck another, pinning Sain between the two, police said.
The Decatur Police Department says it happened about 9 p.m. Thursday.
Sain was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police said Nelson tried to flee the scene, but his vehicle stalled.
He's booked in the Morgan County Jail on a $500,000 bond.
Eyewitnesses describe a scary few moments.
"It's something I'll never be able to take out of my mind," Amy Brown said. "I really just don't know what to say. My heart goes out to this family."
Police said there is no known connection or events between Nelson and Sain that led up to his actions.