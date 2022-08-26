 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Huntsville man charged with using car to murder woman in Decatur parking lot

  • Updated
  • 0
Preston Lamar Nelson

Preston Lamar Nelson

A Huntsville man is charged with murdering a woman in Decatur Thursday night.

Preston Lamar Nelson, 38, killed Sherry Sain with a Mercury Grand Marquis in the parking lot of Walmart Neighborhood Market, 1200 block of Sixth Avenue SE, according to court documents.

The documents say Nelson parked near the entrance, then accelerated rapidly and struck Sain when she walked behind the vehicle. He accelerated until his vehicle stuck another, pinning Sain between the two, police said.

The Decatur Police Department says it happened about 9 p.m. Thursday. 

Sain was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said Nelson tried to flee the scene, but his vehicle stalled.

He's booked in the Morgan County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Eyewitnesses describe a scary few moments.

"It's something I'll never be able to take out of my mind," Amy Brown said. "I really just don't know what to say. My heart goes out to this family."

Police said there is no known connection or events between Nelson and Sain that led up to his actions.

Deadly Decatur Walmart Vehicle vs. Pedestrian

The scene of a deadly vehicle vs. pedestrian crash at a Decatur Walmart the night of Thursday, August 25.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you