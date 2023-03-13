Huntsville man charged with teen's death in robbery

The Huntsville Police Department has charged 25-year-old Deiondre Gilmore with capital murder following a drug-related robbery.
It happened on Sunday, March 12 around 9:00 p.m.
HPD officers responded to a shooting into a vehicle call near Wharton Road and Kenwood Drive. Major Crimes Unit Investigators learned the shooting happened in the area of Colfax and Deerfield Roads about two miles away.
They say Gilmore shot into a vehicle during a robbery. A 15-year-old passenger in the vehicle died from injuries from the shooting.
Gilmore is currently being booked in the Madison County Jail and is being held without bond.
The case remains under investigation.