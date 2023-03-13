 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
10 AM CDT TUESDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 26 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 24 possible.

* WHERE...All of northern Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 10 AM
CDT Tuesday. For the Freeze Watch, from Tuesday evening
through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Weather Alert

Huntsville man charged with teen's death in robbery wrong gone

  • Updated
  • 0
handcuffs prison bars jail

The Huntsville Police Department has charged 25-year-old Deiondre Gilmore with capital murder following a drug-related robbery.

It happened on Sunday, March 12 around 9:00 p.m.

HPD officers responded to a shooting into a vehicle call near Wharton Road and Kenwood Drive. Major Crimes Unit Investigators learned the shooting happened in the area of Colfax and Deerfield Roads about two miles away.

They say Gilmore shot into a vehicle during a robbery. A 15-year-old passenger in the vehicle died from injuries from the shooting.

Gilmore is currently being booked in the Madison County Jail and is being held without bond.

 The case remains under investigation.

