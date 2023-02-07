 Skip to main content
Huntsville man charged with soliciting child, sodomy in Albertville

  • Updated
  • 0
Nathan Michael Moffatt

A Huntsville man is in the Marshall County jail after an investigation into sex crimes involving a child.

Nathan Michael Moffatt, 21 was arrested Monday and charged with electronic solicitation of a child and sodomy, according to the Albertville Police Department.

He is being held on a $30,000 bond. No other details about the crime have been released.

Police said this comes after a two-month investigation with the Marshall County Department of Human Resources, Marshall County Child Advocacy Center, and Marshall County Juvenile Probation.

