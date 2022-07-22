Huntsville man charged with rape, abuse of multiple young children

A Huntsville man remains behind bars Friday after being charged with the abuse or rape of multiple children.
According to documents filed this week in Madison County District Court, 31-year-old Mario Ruiz-Martinez willfully abused at least four children between the ages of 4 and 7.
Court records state he used his hands or belt to strike their arms, backs and legs. On one occasion in March 2021, he attacked a child with a sandal, "leaving multiple visible injuries."
He's also accused of raping one of his abuse victims in April.
Ruiz-Martinez was arrested Thursday. He is charged with five counts of torture/willful abuse of a child and one count of first-degree rape.
He is being held in the Madison County Detention Center with bond set at $95,000.