 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Huntsville man charged with rape, abuse of multiple young children

  • 0
Mario Ruiz-Martinez

Mario Ruiz-Martinez

A Huntsville man remains behind bars Friday after being charged with the abuse or rape of multiple children.

According to documents filed this week in Madison County District Court, 31-year-old Mario Ruiz-Martinez willfully abused at least four children between the ages of 4 and 7.

Court records state he used his hands or belt to strike their arms, backs and legs. On one occasion in March 2021, he attacked a child with a sandal, "leaving multiple visible injuries."

He's also accused of raping one of his abuse victims in April. 

Ruiz-Martinez was arrested Thursday. He is charged with five counts of torture/willful abuse of a child and one count of first-degree rape. 

He is being held in the Madison County Detention Center with bond set at $95,000.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you